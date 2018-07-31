Pedestrian seriously injured after being hit on rural road

A 39-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured Monday night after police say he was hit by a dump truck in a small Cumberland County community.

The man was hit at 7:25 p.m. on Kolbec Road in Kolbec, which is near Oxford, according to an RCMP news release.

He was taken by LifeFlight helicopter to the QEII hospital in Halifax with what RCMP say are serious injuries.

The driver of the dump truck was uninjured, according to the release.

The road remained closed for several hours after the crash as investigators collected evidence.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.