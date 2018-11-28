Acadia student seriously hurt after being hit in crosswalk

A 23-year-old Acadia University student was seriously injured after she was hit by a car in a marked crosswalk near the Wolfville, N.S., school Tuesday evening, according to police.

RCMP said the call about a woman struck in the crosswalk at Main Street and University Avenue came in shortly after 5 p.m.

Const. Jeff Wilson said it was a "fairly dark night" and it was drizzling in Wolfville at the time.

Paramedics took the pedestrian to Valley Regional Hospital, but she was later flown by LifeFlight helicopter to the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and police have not said whether charges will be laid.