Pedestrian, 70, dead after being hit by vehicle in Dartmouth

A 70-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Dartmouth, N.S.

Around 11:20 p.m. AT, Halifax Regional Police responded to a collision in the area of Main and Hartlen streets.

The man was transported to hospital and later died due to his injuries.

In a news release, police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police didn't provide any further details about the crash, or if the driver of the vehicle would face any charges.

MORE TOP STORIES