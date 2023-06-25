Content
Pedestrian, 70, dead after being hit by vehicle in Dartmouth

A 70-year-old pedestrian had died after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Dartmouth, N.S.

Man was transported to hospital and later died due to his injuries

EHS paramedics ambulance
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a fatal pedestrian-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday night in Dartmouth, N.S. (Robert Short/CBC)

A 70-year-old pedestrian has died after he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Dartmouth, N.S.

Around 11:20 p.m. AT, Halifax Regional Police responded to a collision in the area of Main and Hartlen streets.

The man was transported to hospital and later died due to his injuries.

In a news release, police said the investigation is ongoing.

Police didn't provide any further details about the crash, or if the driver of the vehicle would face any charges.

