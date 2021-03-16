Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit in crosswalk

A man has been taking to hospital with life-threatening injuries after the driver of a pickup truck struck him with the vehicle while the pedestrian was in a crosswalk on Tuesday morning.

Halifax police say the pedestrian was crossing Young Street in the crosswalk just before 8 a.m. when the pickup truck, which was turning east onto Young Street from Kempt Road, hit him.

Traffic is blocked in all directions at Young Street and Kempt Road, and police say the intersection will continue to be blocked for an extended period of time while the incident is investigated.

The driver has been issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

