Man killed after being hit by 2 cars while crossing busy road

A 60-year-old Lower Sackville, N.S., man has died after he was struck by two vehicles while trying to cross a busy road near a highway.

RCMP say the man was walking across the Beaver Bank Connector near the off-ramp of Highway 101 when he was hit shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday. A second vehicle struck him a short time later.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

Police say he was wearing dark clothing and the area where the collision happened was very dark.

The highway exit was closed until 4 a.m. while police investigated.