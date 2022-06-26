Police watchdog reviews incident after pedestrian injured in Spryfield

Nova Scotia's police watchdog is reviewing whether an investigation is warranted after a Saturday police chase led to an injured pedestrian in the Halifax area.

Halifax police say officers came across the vehicle of a suspect connected to recent thefts and fraud in Spryfield.

When they attempted to stop the car, the suspect sped off, hitting another vehicle, which ran into a 61-year-old pedestrian walking on a Herring Cove Road sidewalk.

The man who was hit was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is reviewing the matter.

Police say passengers in the vehicle that was struck had minor injuries.

Police later located the suspect's vehicle, which was abandoned.

