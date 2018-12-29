Pedestrian struck, injured in downtown Halifax

A 23-year-old man who was hit by a car Saturday afternoon while crossing the road at Barrington Street and Prince Street in Halifax is expected to survive his injuries, Halifax Regional Police say.

Traffic around those streets are expected to remain closed for a few hours as police determine whether anyone will be charged.

Police were called to the scene at about 12:54 p.m.

The driver of the car, a 30-year-old man, was not injured.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who might have more information. Police can be reached at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

This is at least the third accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Barrington Street reported to Halifax police in 2018.

There were pedestrian-vehicle collisions on Barrington Street on Dec. 21 and July 12. The July 12 collision was also at Barrington and Prince.