Police investigating pedestrian hit and run near Armdale Roundabout

Halifax Regional Police are looking for two men in a small red car after a pedestrian was struck in a crosswalk near the Armdale Roundabout Tuesday evening.

Police were called at around 6 p.m. They said in a news release the pedestrian was crossing Chebucto Road in a marked crosswalk heading northbound when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle. Witnesses told officers the car slowed down after hitting the person, but then fled the scene.

Police say the 34-year-old was thrown a distance from the crosswalk and suffered minor injuries. He was taken to hospital for further assessment.

Police say they're looking for two men in a two-door hatchback that was bright red. The small car likely has hood damage from the impact with the pedestrian.

First responders arrive at scene of man hit in rotary. Driver of vehicle took offf <a href="https://t.co/hOatoGTIPt">pic.twitter.com/hOatoGTIPt</a> —@cbc_craig

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).