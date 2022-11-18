Pedestrian in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle
A 33-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Halifax.
Collision happened around 6 p.m. on Bayers Road in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police say the man was crossing Bayers Road between Connolly Street and Connaught Avenue at about 6 p.m. when a westbound vehicle struck him.
Police are investigating.
