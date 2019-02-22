Pedestrian dies in early morning Dartmouth collision

A pedestrian died after a collision with a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., this morning.

Halifax Regional Police have blocked off Pleasant Street between Atlantic Street and Mount Hope Avenue while they investigate the 57-year-old man's death.

The watch commander said a vehicle struck the man around 5:50 a.m., but didn't provide any details about the vehicle, or where the man was when he was hit.

Police asked anyone with information about the death to call 902-490-5020, or send a tip anonymously online or via 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).