Man struck in Halifax crosswalk earlier this week has died

A pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck in Halifax on Tuesday morning has died.

The incident occurred at intersection of Young Street, Kempt Road

Vernon Ramesar · CBC News ·
A 75-year-old man has died of his injuries after being struck by a pickup truck earlier this week in Halifax. (Robert Short/CBC)

A  75-year-old man who suffered serious injuries in a collision on Tuesday morning in Halifax has died. 

Halifax police responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Young Street and Kempt Road at 7:58 a.m. 

The victim was in a crosswalk on Young Street when when he was struck by a pickup truck turning east from Kempt Road. 

The injured man was taken to hospital, but he died of injuries on Saturday, according to a police media release.

The driver of the pickup truck was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. 

The investigation continues, according to the release. 

