Man struck in Halifax crosswalk earlier this week has died
A pedestrian who was struck by a pickup truck in Halifax on Tuesday morning has died.
The incident occurred at intersection of Young Street, Kempt Road
A 75-year-old man who suffered serious injuries in a collision on Tuesday morning in Halifax has died.
Halifax police responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Young Street and Kempt Road at 7:58 a.m.
The victim was in a crosswalk on Young Street when when he was struck by a pickup truck turning east from Kempt Road.
The injured man was taken to hospital, but he died of injuries on Saturday, according to a police media release.
The driver of the pickup truck was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
The investigation continues, according to the release.
