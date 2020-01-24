Man struck in Halifax crosswalk earlier this week has died

A 75-year-old man who suffered serious injuries in a collision on Tuesday morning in Halifax has died.

Halifax police responded to a report of a collision at the intersection of Young Street and Kempt Road at 7:58 a.m.

The victim was in a crosswalk on Young Street when when he was struck by a pickup truck turning east from Kempt Road.

The injured man was taken to hospital, but he died of injuries on Saturday, according to a police media release.

The driver of the pickup truck was issued a ticket for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The investigation continues, according to the release.

