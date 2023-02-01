Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Membertou

A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon when a driver struck her with a vehicle in Membertou, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the collision happened at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Terry Way between the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and Churchill Drive.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers with the police traffic safety division and forensic identification are investigating the crash to determine the cause.

MORE TOP STORIES