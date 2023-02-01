Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Nova Scotia

Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Membertou

A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon when a driver struck her with a vehicle in Membertou, N.S.

60-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene

CBC News ·

A pedestrian died Tuesday afternoon when a driver struck her with a vehicle in Membertou, N.S.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the collision happened at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday on Terry Way between the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and Churchill Drive.

The victim, a 60-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers with the police traffic safety division and forensic identification are investigating the crash to determine the cause.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now