Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in New Glasgow

A 58-year-old man died in hospital Monday night after he was struck by an SUV on East River Road in New Glasgow, N.S.

The collision was reported to New Glasgow Regional Police through a 911 call around 7:10 p.m. The New Glasgow Fire Department and EHS also attended the scene.

Police believe the man was travelling across East River Road near McColl Street when he was hit by the SUV. He was not in a crosswalk, police said.

The man, who was a resident of New Glasgow, was taken to Aberdeen Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are hoping to speak with anyone who has information about the incident.