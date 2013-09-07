Man, 81, dies in hospital after being hit by car in New Glasgow

New Glasgow police have charged a man for failing to yield to a pedestrian in crosswalk after an 81-year-old man was struck by a car on Wednesday.

The injured man has since died in hospital.

According to police, a car leaving the McDonald's restaurant on East River Road hit the pedestrian, who was walking across the driveway exit. Police were called to the scene at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim, who is from Pictou County, was taken to hospital. He died Thursday, police said in a news release.

The man was in a crosswalk at the time he was struck, the release said.

The driver, a 76-year-old man from Pictou County, was ticketed under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Police continue to investigate the fatal collision.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941.

