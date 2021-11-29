2nd fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash in 1 week claims man's life

A 67-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle Friday, the second fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision in the Halifax area in a week.

Police said in a news release Monday the victim was struck by a vehicle driven by a 65-year-old man on Sylvia Avenue in the Spryfield area. Officers were called to the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

The man was taken to the QEII Health Sciences Centre with life-threatening injuries. Police announced Monday the man died as a result of his injuries.

Police said though the investigation continues, but they don't anticipate charges against the driver.

The man is the second pedestrian to die after being hit by a vehicle in the Halifax region in the last week. A 27-year-old woman died after she was struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.

Suete Chan had recently moved to Dartmouth from Hong Kong for work. (GoFundMe)

A GoFundMe for Suete Chan, who was hit while walking along Pleasant Street, has raised more than $92,000 — surpassing the $35,000 goal set last week — to help her family with expenses.

According to the page set up by her employer, Fairchild Clothing, Chan had recently moved to Dartmouth from Hong Kong to work as a marketing manager.

"Suete had no family in Canada and now her devastated parents must travel here at short notice to claim her remains and belongings in order to return them home," reads the post on the GoFundMe page.

"Suete was an adventurous spirit, who was living out a dream to work as a professional abroad. Her life's journey was unfortunately cut too short. She was courageous and talented, and lived life fully with her kind and open heart."

