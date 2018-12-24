31-year-old man dead after being hit by truck on Cabot Trail

A 31-year-old man is dead after being hit by a truck along the Cabot Trail near Ingonish Beach, N.S., early Monday morning.

The man, who is from the area, was walking along the highway when he was struck just before 4 a.m., Nova Scotia RCMP said.

He died at the scene.

"The driver did hit the individual and then went back and determined that it was a person that they struck," said Cpl. Dal Hutchinson. "So it's a very upsetting day for the family of the victim, for the family of the driver of the truck as well."

The driver of the pickup truck wasn't hurt.

Hutchinson said it's too early to say whether the driver will be charged.

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours as officers investigate what happened.