Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Annapolis Valley
A 44-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in East Kingston, N.S., late Sunday.
Kings District RCMP say the pedestrian was on Highway 1 when he was struck by a passing car just before 9 p.m. AT.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the driver failed to stop and left the area, but later called to say he was involved in a crash.
The driver's vehicle was towed for examination. He wasn't injured in the crash.
A section of the highway was closed for several hours overnight while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.
The investigation is ongoing.
