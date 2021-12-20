Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle in Annapolis Valley

A 44-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in East Kingston, N.S., late Sunday.

Kings District RCMP say the pedestrian was on Highway 1 when he was struck by a passing car just before 9 p.m. AT.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver failed to stop and left the area, but later called to say he was involved in a crash.

The driver's vehicle was towed for examination. He wasn't injured in the crash.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours overnight while a collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

