Pedestrian dead after collision in Central Onslow, N.S.

A person has died after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian on Tuesday night in Central Onslow, N.S. on Tuesday night.

RCMP, along with firefighters and EHS personnel, were called to Highway 2 just before 8:30 p.m.

The age and gender of the pedestrian have not been disclosed.

An accident reconstructionist has been called to the scene, according to an RCMP news release issued around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Highway 2 was closed Tuesday night and was expected to remain closed for several hours in both directions between Plesant View Drive and Crowes Mills Road.

Police suggest drivers take Onslow Exit 15 or Debert Exist 13 on Highway 104 to divert around the scene.