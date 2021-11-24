Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian badly injured after being hit by vehicle in Dartmouth

A woman has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.

A woman has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Wednesday morning.

The woman was walking along Pleasant Street around 8:15 a.m. when she was hit.

In a release, Halifax Regional Police said she has life-threatening injuries.

Pleasant Street has been closed while police investigate.

There was light snow at the time of the incident.

