Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being hit by tractor-trailer near North Sydney

A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Cape Breton.

Cpl. Mark Skinner said RCMP were called to a section of Highway 125 between North Sydney and Leitches Creek shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pedestrian is an unidentified male who was airlifted to hospital in Halifax.

"Police have determined that the truck was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian between exits 2 and 3 in the westbound lane," said Skinner.

Skinner said charges are not likely in this case.

The section of Highway 125 was closed for several hours as an RCMP collision analyst came to the scene.

The driver of the truck was not physically injured.

