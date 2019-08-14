N.S. PCs suddenly change candidate in Northside-Westmount byelection

Danny Laffin is now running as an independent in the upcoming provincial byelection in Cape Breton's Northside-Westmount riding.

Laffin had been the Progressive Conservative candidate for the area, but was officially replaced by Murray Ryan on Wednesday, just before the deadline for candidates closed.

It's not yet clear why Laffin is no longer running for the Progressive Conservatives.

Laffin addressed his resignation from the party on Facebook Wednesday and said he may release more information about the situation "after we seek legal counsel."

His campaign website was removed and his name was taken off the PC website about an hour before his announcement.

The byelection is scheduled for Sept. 3.

Nominations have now closed for the 3 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NSpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NSpoli</a> byelections and <a href="https://twitter.com/nspc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nspc</a> has made a last-minute change in Northside-Westmount. <a href="https://twitter.com/dannylaffinpc?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dannylaffinpc</a> is now running as an Independent and Murray Ryan is running for the Tories. <a href="https://t.co/Oaul2Pw9ae">pic.twitter.com/Oaul2Pw9ae</a> —@MichaelTGorman

MORE TOP STORIES