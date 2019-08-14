Skip to Main Content
N.S. PCs suddenly change candidate in Northside-Westmount byelection
Danny Laffin is running as an independent in the upcoming provincial byelection in Northside-Westmount after the PCs replaced him at last minute with candidate Murray Ryan.

CBC News
Danny Laffin is now running as an independent candidate in the by-election for Northside-Westmount, scheduled for Sept. 3, 2019. (Danny Laffin/Facebook)

Danny Laffin is now running as an independent in the upcoming provincial byelection in Cape Breton's Northside-Westmount riding.

Laffin had been the Progressive Conservative candidate for the area, but was officially replaced by Murray Ryan on Wednesday, just before the deadline for candidates closed.  

It's not yet clear why Laffin is no longer running for the Progressive Conservatives.

Laffin addressed his resignation from the party on Facebook Wednesday and said he may release more information about the situation "after we seek legal counsel."

His campaign website was removed and his name was taken off the PC website about an hour before his announcement.

The byelection is scheduled for Sept. 3.

