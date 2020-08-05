Opposition PCs would pump millions into long-term care in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia's PC Party has outlined its proposal for long-term care that promises to hire 2,000 nurses and continuing care assistants, as well as build thousands of new single rooms.

Opposition Leader Tim Houston made the announcement Wednesday.

In a release, Houston said the province's seniors deserve a long-term care system "that is exceptional."

The PC proposal calls for adding 2,500 single long-term care rooms immediately, which would add up to $465 million for the province without any other support.

Houston has also requested federal funding to support the opening of another 1,000 single rooms. If the federal government participated, the total investment in this larger project of 3,500 rooms would be $821 million to be shared between the two governments.

COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of single rooms for long-term care residents, Houston said in the release, especially in relation to infection control and slowing the spread of illness within a facility.

Tim Houston, PC Leader, speaks during a press conference about long-term care at Melville Heights (CBC)

Houston said the proposal promises to amend the Homes for Special Care Act to increase mandatory staffing levels of at least 4.1 hours per patient.

That would require 2,000 additional professionals to be hired. The proposal promises to reinstate the continuing care assistant training grant, allow for in-facility accredited CCA training, and make the CCA registry mandatory.

The party also proposes a new option of government-funded care.

When a senior requires more assistance than can be provided by home care, but does not have complex medical needs and can't afford assisted living, the release said, "there are no options available" right now.

The "supportive living" model would allow seniors to age in place in a comfortable home environment, the release said, which is seen in other provinces.

Overall long-term care review taking place

On June 30, the province announced the creation of a two-person review committee into the COVID-19 outbreak at Northwood. At the same time, it announced a separate review of infection-control procedures in the long-term health system.

Between April and July at Northwood, there were 345 cases of COVID-19 affecting 246 residents and 99 employees. Many Northwood residents live in double or triple-occupancy rooms.

Fifty-three of those residents died because of the virus, which is nearly 83 per cent of all the province's deaths due to COVID-19.

