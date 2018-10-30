Rival PC leadership hopefuls, MLAs ready to support Houston

He wasn't their first choice for PC Party leader but now that Tim Houston has the job, five of his caucus colleagues—two who challenged him for the job— claim they are ready to let him lead them into the next election.

Cape Breton MLAs Keith Bain, Eddy Orrell and Alfie MacLeod all supported Cecil Clarke right up to the moment he walked across the floor of the Halifax Exhibition Centre to concede to Houston, after the first ballot results were posted and before the party called for a second round of voting.

Clarke simply didn't think he or anyone else could catch up to Houston's commanding lead.

It was a disappointing loss for the Clarke team but Bain appeared ready to move on when contacted by CBC at his constituency office Monday.

"We've a job to do and I think it's time that we got back and put the leadership out far away from us and get our job done," he said.

"Tim won through the democratic process," said Orrell. "I think Tim will be a capable leader. He's going to be my leader."

'We'll let him prove himself'

When asked if he had any reservations about Houston's leadership, Orrell seemed less absolute.

"Not right now," he said.

"We'll let him prove himself and then we'll see. But if in three or four years time we may have this conversation again if there's problems but as of right now I think Tim Houston's going to be a capable leader for our party."

Cecil Clarke conceded to Houston after the first ballot results were posted. (Jean LaRoche/CBC)

MacLeod offered a similar view and said talk of his leaving politics were just that — talk.

"There was a lot of rumours around that I was going quit to give Cecil Clarke my seat. I made it very clear to everybody that my team and I worked too hard to get the seat. I ain't giving it up for anybody," he said.

"And [the leadership result] hasn't changed in my mind."

Smith-McCrossin would run again

Bain, as caucus chair, earns a $10,506 bonus and Orrell, as whip, makes an extra $5,253 on top of their MLA salaries of $89,234. Neither would like to give up their positions but each understands it may be the price they pay for having backed Clarke over Houston.

"I'll take whatever job that the boss wants to give me," Bain said with a chuckle.

Fourth place finisher Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin says she has no regrets and would run again "in a heartbeat." (Jean LaRoche/CBC)

Neither former leadership hopefuls, third place finisher John Lohr or Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin who finished fourth, had any regrets.

In fact Smith-McCrossin said she'd run again "in a heartbeat."

Lohr seemed more interested in taking a break than finding out what new role he might play in a Houston-led caucus. Although he acknowledged he was probably not his new leader's top priority.

John Lohr, pictured with his wife and son, said he's looking forward to a short vacation. ( Jean LaRoche/CBC)

"It's like the dog chasing the car," he said. "When you catch the car then what do you do with it?"

"I realize for him there's many different things that need to be sorted out and fixed up and I'm willing to serve wherever he asks me to do that."

He said he and his wife Heather were looking forward to a short vacation.

Houston reorganizing staff

At this point Houston's focus is on getting his caucus staff reorganized and hiring new people to take over leadership roles within his office. His ultimate goal is to get his team, the PC party, ready to challenge the governing Liberals in the next election.

"To do that we need more MLAs and we need everyone rowing in the same direction and I'm excited," said Houston. "I feel really excited about where we're at."

