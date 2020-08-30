Skip to Main Content
CFIA issues advisory on President's Choice gluten-free chicken strips

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said the product could contain gluten

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a consumer advisory on a brand of gluten-free chicken strips sold at Loblaw stores across the country for possible undeclared gluten.

The warning for President's Choice gluten-free chicken strips was issued after several reports of reactions from consumers.

The CFIA is recommending individuals with celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders to not consume the specific 600-gram boxes of chicken strips as gluten may cause severe reactions.

A food safety investigation is underway which may lead to a recall.

The gluten-free chicken strips are available in stores across the country, including Atlantic Superstore, Dominion, No Frills and Shoppers Drug Mart.

The advisory is specific to 600-gram boxes of the PC chicken strips with the barcode of 060383204884. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)
