N.S. artist raises more than $3K for SPCA with paw print tattoos

After two of Brandon Topple's puppies were stolen in June, animal lovers across Nova Scotia pitched in to help find them.

The days-old miniature pinschers were taken from Topple's home in Tantallon, N.S., while he was in Alberta caring for his ailing father.

Unable to do anything from provinces away, he made a Facebook post about the missing puppies that was shared more than 60,000 times.

"It was a huge show of support from the community and even outside of [Nova Scotia]," Topple told CBC's Information Morning on Friday.

"So I felt like it was only fair or right for me to give a little bit of appreciation back, despite not having the best outcome."

Topple's puppies were never located, but the tattoo artist was inspired to give back to the strangers who were willing to search for his dogs while he couldn't.

Topple returned home in July. After two weeks of COVID-19 isolation, he parked his mobile tattoo shop outside the Tantallon Veterinary Hospital.

He offered to tattoo small paw prints for the low price of $25 and a donation of pet food, with all proceeds going to the Nova Scotia SPCA.

A small dog paw print tattoo is seen after Topple's fundrasier this summer. (Submitted by Brandon Topple)

"I felt like because of all the dog and pet lovers, I figured why not give back to that sort of community? Because I'm sure everybody likes a $25 tattoo," he said.

Topple said he tattooed more than 70 people over the first two days. Overwhelmed by the number of people who showed up, he accepted rain-check appointments throughout the summer.

He has since tattooed about 130 people, raising $3,300 in donations and collecting more than 136 kilograms of pet food.

Last week, he surprised the SPCA in Dartmouth with the donations.

Topple, middle, is seen with some of the staff at the Dartmouth SPCA. He dropped off more more than 136 kilograms of pet food and a cheque for $3,300. (Nova Scotia SPCA)

"I wish you could have seen all the wagging tails and happy dances when Brandon pulled up," Taylor Huestis with the SPCA told Information Morning.

"It was an awesome, happy surprise."

Huestis said the COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on the organization because adoptions and fundraisers were halted early on, while animals were still coming in, increasing the cost of care and stretching resources.

"Where we're a charity with no government funding for our shelters, this really, truly came at the most perfect time," she said.

Topple tattooed about 130 paw prints this summer. (Submitted by Brandon Topple)

"We are just so thankful for Brandon that he was able to find a beautiful way to really pay it forward."

Topple said he's grateful for everyone who supported him and the SPCA by getting a paw print tattoo.

"I wouldn't have been able to do it without all their help," he said. "I just want to say thank you and we'll hopefully do it again in the near future."

MORE TOP STORIES