Accessibility activist celebrates so-called 'alive day' with free popsicles

If you were wandering downtown Halifax on Monday afternoon, you may have stumbled upon a man in a wheelchair handing out free popsicles.

It was a special occasional for Paul Vienneau: he was celebrating what he refers to as his "second birthday."

"Today is 'alive day' for me, which is the 28th anniversary of the day I should have died," Vienneau told CBC's Information Morning.

Vienneau was badly injured in a cycling accident in Toronto, after being cut off at an intersection by a tractor-trailer. He spent two years in hospital, endured countless surgeries and lost a leg.

He's a local activist and accessibility consultant for the municipality, and has been known to shovel icy sidewalks and hand out bottled water to strangers on hot summer days.

'Activism is therapy'

The anniversary of the accident is generally preceded by haunting memories, said Vienneau.

"I have trouble sleeping and some flashbacks and stuff like that," he said. "The funny thing is this year it hasn't really affected me, and I think it's because I turned 50 last year, which was an age I wasn't really supposed to make."

Vienneau said his injury left him feeling isolated for many years, and activism has been a way for him to connect with the community.

"Activism is therapy.… It gives meaning to the injury and the trauma and suffering," he said.

"My life's been changed by people who have done the work before me, and hopefully what I do will make life better for people who come after me."

And so, Vienneau decided to spend his so-called "alive day" handing out frozen treats on Spring Garden Road.

"You make these little fleeting connections with strangers through a little act of kindness, and maybe it will inspire other people to do it ⁠— maybe it won't ⁠— but it could change somebody's day," he said.

Some municipal trucks to have side guards

Vienneau has been advocating for the use of side guards on large vehicles, d espite resistance from independent trucking companies .

Side guards cover the space between the front and rear wheels and help prevent pedestrians and cyclists from being pulled under.

He feels the device could have lessened the extent of his injuries.

"It's a difference between going under and dying or being horribly injured like me, or just getting popped out and going on their way," he said.

Council has passed a resolution requiring side guards on all municipal and contractor's trucks weighing over 4,500 kilograms by 2022.

