Paul Russell unofficial winner of Lower Sackville byelection

Former Halifax school board member and PC Party Association president Paul Russell will be the new councillor for Lower Sackville, according to unofficial results released by the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Russell, who works in software development, received 30.5 per cent of the votes during Saturday's District 15 byelection.

He has been involved in the Sackville Community Development Association, the Sackville Rivers Association and the Lake District Recreation Association. He previously sat on HRM's planning advisory community.

The seat opened up when the former councillor, Steve Craig, jumped to provincial politics, winning a seat as a Tory in the Nova Scotia Legislature in June.

Ten people were vying for the position. The municipality's unofficial results said 3,613 residents voted.

Ballots all cast electronically

Official results will be available Tuesday.

This was the first time voting in the municipality was completely done electronically. Votes were cast by phone or computer.

There were also polling stations for two days of advance polls and on election day. There were computer terminals and election staff at the stations help people with the process.

The seat will be up for grabs again during next October's general election.

