Girl comes face to face with man accused of sexually assaulting her

A loud wail erupted in the hallway of the provincial court house in downtown Halifax on Thursday as a teenager came face to face with the man she accuses of raping her two years ago in a hotel room.

The teen was testifying at the trial of Paul Christopher Coburn. who is facing five sex-related charges in connection with the alleged incident in February 2017.

The charges include sexual assault, invitation to sexual touching and sexual interference.

The Crown described the girl, who was 15 at the time of the alleged assault, as "fragile" and received permission from the judge to have her testify from behind a screen. That way she couldn't see Coburn, an Ontario businessman, sitting across from her in the courtroom.

Lawyers and sheriffs also took pains to orchestrate the movements of Coburn and the complainant so their paths did not cross.

But a momentary miscue caused her to leave the courtroom and walk right into his path.

The girl had been hyperventilating and asking for frequent breaks as she answered questions from Coburn's lawyer. She admitted there were discrepancies between information she provided police in three statements taken shortly after the incident and her testimony earlier this week.

She answered several defence questions with "I don't remember." The girl admitted to having an account on Backpage.com, a classified website no longer in business, she described as "where you sell people."

The website was shut down by authorities last year.

Injuries could have been caused by another man

The girl also admitted some of her injuries noticed by police could have been caused by another man, Leeanthon Oliver, who's been convicted of human trafficking and is serving an eight-year prison sentence for his part in this case.

She previously testified that Oliver became angry with her after the alleged assault when she refused his sexual advances.

After a grueling day occasionally punctuated by tears and pauses, the girl finally finished her testimony. The court then moved on to watching a four-hour video statement Coburn gave after his arrest.

