Passengers complain they were confined in Halifax airport after emergency landing

After an emergency landing in Halifax on Wednesday, passengers were placed in a contained area of the Halifax airport where they waited 11 hours for American Airlines to send another plane.

Passengers on board the American Airlines flight travelling from Shannon, Ireland, to Philadelphia, Pa., noted a burning smell about an hour before the Boeing 757 made an emergency landing in Halifax at 12:40 p.m.

Staff at Halifax Stanfield International Airport cordoned off a small area to keep passengers in place, said Aaron Conine, who was on his way home to Fort Worth, Texas.

The 166 passengers cleared U.S. customs in Shannon, but weren't put through Canadian customs in Halifax, so they didn't have access to the airport.

During emergency landings, international passengers are kept from other passengers until the airline resolves the issue and continues on to the destination, or decides to send passengers through customs because of a crew timeout, said a U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson.

The Canadian Border Services Agency did not immediately respond to a request for information.

The passengers were told another plane would be sent from New York and they would be on their way within four hours.

They were given food and water by Halifax airport staff.

After another flight destined for the U.S. left around 5 p.m., passengers from the American Airlines flight were allowed into a larger area where they had access to a bar, said Conine.

People continued waiting without any direct communication from American Airlines, said Alana O'Brien, a 17-year-old from Washington, D.C.

A couple hours later, they learned the plane scheduled to come for them hadn't left New York.

"I think what frustrated most people was that, you know, we can't say 'screw it' and just go get our own flight or go get a hotel or go because we're literally not allowed to leave the premises until they decide to send us a plane, and they're not deciding to send us a plane," said O'Brien.

"I would say it was less like claustrophobic confinement and more just angry at being forced to be in this place."

It wasn't until 11:30 p.m. that passengers departed for Philadelphia.

After their arrival, passengers were met with more frustration when they waited a couple hours for their bags because no one was available to operate the luggage carousel, said O'Brien.

"Everything that could have went wrong, went wrong over the course of a 24-hour day."

In an emailed statement, American Airlines said they decided to land in Halifax because of a mechanical issue and apologized for the delay and the inconvenience to passengers.