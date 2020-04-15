Passenger ferry service could visit Georges Island this summer

If life returns to some semblance of normal before the summer is over, there could be a new attraction on the Halifax waterfront.

Develop Nova Scotia has issued a tender for regular daily ferry service to run between the waterfront and Georges Island. According to the tender, the service would run from July 3 to Sept. 3, with the potential to be extended as late as Nov. 15.

The ferry would begin sailing each day at 10 a.m., leaving the Halifax waterfront at least once an hour, with the final crossing leaving Georges Island at 5 p.m.

But even as potential service providers work to meet the April 28 submission deadline, the tender acknowledges the situation with COVID-19 could affect what happens this summer.

"Commencement of the term will be predicated on public health and safety concerns related to COVID-19 as assessed and directed by the Province of Nova Scotia, Develop Nova Scotia and or Parks Canada and in consultation with the successful proponent(s)."

The lighthouse on Georges Island, with Pier 21 in the background. (Michael Gorman/CBC)

Although it would be up to the service provider to determine what type of vessel they would use, the tender stipulates it must be able to transport at least 100 people (but no more than 150) per hour to the Georges Island and must be able to dock at the new wharf constructed at the north side of the island.

A round-trip ticket cannot cost more than $25, with portions of the price going to Develop Nova Scotia and Parks Canada. The successful bidder will also have to develop a marketing and communications plan for the service.

The tender is part of an ongoing effort to develop the tourism potential of Georges Island.

