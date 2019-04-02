Partnership aims to extend salad days in Cape Breton

Local lettuce in February?

That's the goal of a new partnership between Cape Breton University and New Dawn Enterprises, a community development organization in Sydney, N.S.

The two have partnered on a research project involving a greenhouse that's now located on the CBU farm property.

Father Ora McManus, New Dawn manager of special projects, bought the greenhouse several years ago. His goal is to find a way for communities to provide fresh produce to school children.

"The reason people don't grow through the winter is that the cost of heating the greenhouses is prohibitive," he said. "So we had to develop a heating system that made it attractive to grow fresh vegetables throughout the year."

A friend of McManus's developed and patented a system for maintaining low-level heating in order to extend the growing season at a reduced fuel cost.

McManus said that once they knew the system worked they needed to find a place where continuing research could take place. He approached CBU.

Baby greens on display at New Dawn's Meals on Wheels kitchen in Sydney. From left, Stephen Kelloway, bioproducts scientist: Father Ora McManus, special projects, New Dawn Enterprises; David C. Dingwall, president, CBU; Claire Turpin, manager, Meals on Wheels. (Cape Breton University)

The greenhouse is now up and running not far from the university.There are a couple dozen trays of baby greens on the go.

"The whole area will be lettuce by the next three weeks," said project manager Stephen Kelloway, a bioproducts scientist and lab manager at CBU.

He said they're experimenting with a few different varieties of lettuce and will likely add some spinach and kale in the coming months. He expects to increase production to close to 10 kilograms per week.

That produce will be sold to New Dawn's Meals on Wheels program at a reduced cost, helping to ensure its clients have access to fresh greens year round.

Kathleen Whelan, program coordinator, Meals on Wheels (right) with head cook Shannon MacNeil. (Holly Conners/CBC)

"This winter we actually had to stop serving a lot of our salads, simply because we were finding the produce we were getting from grocery stores wasn't lasting as long and we were wasting a lot," said Kathleen Whelan, the Meals on Wheels co-ordinator.

Kelloway said he'll also be able to use excess space in the greenhouse to further his research into how bioproducts can be converted into fertilizers and pesticides for use in the agriculture industry.

"It's currently right now set up as a win-win for everybody," he said.

