Partial win for Dartmouth developer in bid to reduce property taxes

The owner of the King's Wharf development in Dartmouth, N.S., will not be saving as much money on property taxes after a ruling by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

Francis Fares appealed the 2015 and 2016 assessments of 49 condominiums he owned.

An assessment appeal tribunal upheld his appeal, reducing the property values by a total of $6.6 million. That would have meant a maximum savings of $81,000 in property taxes.

But the director of assessments took the cases to the provincial regulator, which once again changed the assessments in a Dec. 7 ruling.

Overall, the property assessments are down, but only by a total of $2.1 million. That means a maximum savings of $25,000.