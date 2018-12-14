Skip to Main Content
Partial win for Dartmouth developer in bid to reduce property taxes
New

Partial win for Dartmouth developer in bid to reduce property taxes

The owner of the King's Wharf redevelopment in Dartmouth, N.S., will save some money on property taxes after a ruling by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

Francis Fares appealed the 2015 and 2016 assessments of 49 condominiums

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
Francis Fares hired real estate consulting firm Turner Drake to look at the assessments of 49 condominium units in the Anchorage building that he owned and was renting out as apartments. (CBC)
The owner of the King's Wharf development in Dartmouth, N.S., will not be saving as much money on property taxes after a ruling by the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board.

Francis Fares appealed the 2015 and 2016 assessments of 49 condominiums he owned.

An assessment appeal tribunal upheld his appeal, reducing the property values by a total of $6.6 million. That would have meant a maximum savings of $81,000 in property taxes.

But the director of assessments took the cases to the provincial regulator, which once again changed the assessments in a Dec. 7 ruling.

Overall, the property assessments are down, but only by a total of $2.1 million. That means a maximum savings of $25,000.

About the Author

Pam Berman

Reporter

Pam Berman is CBC Nova Scotia's municipal affairs reporter. She's been a journalist for almost 35 years and has covered Halifax regional council since 1997. That includes four municipal elections, 19 budgets and countless meetings. Story ideas can be sent to pam.berman@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Report Typo or Error|