Part of Highway 104 closed after pedestrian killed in collision

A fatal collision has closed part of Highway 104 near Truro, N.S., this morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at around 4 a.m. a pickup truck struck a pedestrian between exits 13 and 14.

Police say the truck driver was not able to avoid the pedestrian, a 40-year-old man from Moncton, N.B., who died at the scene.

The truck driver was not injured.

Eastbound traffic on Highway 104 is closed between exits 13 and 14 for several hours while police are on scene.

The highway is expected to reopen this afternoon and the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

