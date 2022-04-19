Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Part of Cogswell Street in Halifax to close for 20 months

The section between Brunswick and Barrington streets will be closed for 20 months starting Thursday to make way for the new Cogswell District street grid.

Section between Brunswick, Barrington streets affected

Pam Berman · CBC News ·
Parts of downtown Halifax will be closed for 20 months to allow for development of a new street grid. (Halifax)

Part of a street in downtown Halifax will be closed for 20 months starting Thursday.

Cogswell Street between Brunswick and Barrington streets will be shut down so a new street grid in the Cogswell District can be constructed. Sidewalks in the area will also be closed.

People will still be able to use the Albemarle Street entrance to the Scotia Square parkade from Duke Street, but will not be able to exit Albemarle onto Cogswell.

A bus stop on Albermarle for routes 320, 330 and 370 will also be moved to Duke Street.

Managers for the Cogswell District project expect the full street grid to take four years to complete.

Redevelopment of the lots will take place after the street grid and underground infrastructure are ready. About 2,500 people could eventually live in the area.

The highlighted area in red shows the parts of Cogswell Street that will be closed. (Halifax)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pam Berman

Reporter

Pam Berman is CBC Nova Scotia's municipal affairs reporter. She's been a journalist for almost 35 years and has covered Halifax regional council since 1997. That includes four municipal elections, 19 budgets and countless meetings. Story ideas can be sent to pam.berman@cbc.ca

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    |Corrections and Clarifications

    now