Part of Cogswell Street in Halifax to close for 20 months

Part of a street in downtown Halifax will be closed for 20 months starting Thursday.

Cogswell Street between Brunswick and Barrington streets will be shut down so a new street grid in the Cogswell District can be constructed. Sidewalks in the area will also be closed.

People will still be able to use the Albemarle Street entrance to the Scotia Square parkade from Duke Street, but will not be able to exit Albemarle onto Cogswell.

A bus stop on Albermarle for routes 320, 330 and 370 will also be moved to Duke Street.

Managers for the Cogswell District project expect the full street grid to take four years to complete.

Redevelopment of the lots will take place after the street grid and underground infrastructure are ready. About 2,500 people could eventually live in the area.

The highlighted area in red shows the parts of Cogswell Street that will be closed. (Halifax)

MORE TOP STORIES