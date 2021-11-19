Urgent health-care treatment centre to open in Parrsboro

People who live in the Parrsboro, N.S., area will soon have local access to treat urgent health concerns.

In a news release Friday, the province announced it will open an urgent treatment centre in mid-December in the South Cumberland Community Care Centre.

The centre is open to those without a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

It will provide care for people with health concerns that are not considered life threatening but need to be treated immediately, such as earaches, sore throats, minor strains and sprains, and what the province calls "minor mental health support."

"Urgent treatment centres help ease the burden on our hospitals and provide timely care to those without a family doctor who have health concerns," Premier Tim Houston said in a news release. "I look forward to seeing more of these across the province."

The wait-list for Nova Scotians looking for a family doctor is at a record high. As of Nov. 1, more than 81,000 people were on the list, up by more than 60 per cent from the same time last year.

The centre will replace the collaborative emergency centre that was shut down in March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Having been without urgent care on the Parrsboro Shore for the past 20 months, the community of Parrsboro is pleased and relieved that we will soon have this service available again in our area," John Crant, president of Parrsboro and District Board of Trade, said in a news release.

Open 5 days a week

The centre will operate five days a week, including early evenings and one weekend day.

The centre operates differently than a traditional emergency room. As it is for non-life-threatening conditions, ambulances will not bring patients to the centre and service is available both by appointment and for walk-ins.

Those in need of emergency care should still call 911.

There will be a public education session about the new centre on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Parrsboro Fire Hall.

Participants will be required to register and Nova Scotia Health will provide registration information soon. Attendees to the session must show proof of vaccination and wear masks.

