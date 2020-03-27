2 N.S. teens self-isolate with temporary family after trip to Dominican

Empty nesters Lynn and Donald Forbes of Parrsboro, N.S., are self-isolating at home with two new temporary family members they only just met.

Earlier this month, the couple chaperoned a trip to the Dominican Republic that included students from Parrsboro Regional High School and their family members. The Forbes met teenagers Brooke Adams and Kaleb Lunn, who are both in Grade 12, on the trip.

By the time the group returned to Nova Scotia on March 20, strict restrictions were in place to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

Both teens didn't want to risk passing the virus onto their families, so the Forbes suggested they hole up with them.

"We've done some crosswords. We've done some games. We've watched movies," Adams told CBC's Information Morning on Friday, seven days into self-isolation. "We're getting along pretty well, keeping ourselves entertained for now at least."

The trip was a celebration for Grade 12 students in Parrsboro, N.S. (Lynn Forbes)

The 17-year-old from Five Islands, N.S., said she sees her family only briefly when they drop off food or supplies on the porch.

"I'm definitely missing just seeing them every day and waking up with my family. But I mean, it's like having another little family here," she said.

Lynn Forbes said life under lockdown takes getting used to. As of Friday, 90 cases of the virus have been reported in the province.

"It's just surreal," she said. "You don't think you're going to do this and the world isn't like this and then bang, it's a lot."

More than 30 people from Parrsboro travelled to the Dominican Republic this month in two separate groups. All of them are now in self-isolation in a community of just 1,200 people.

The trip was supposed to be a celebration for the soon-to-be-graduates.

The group's plane left at 6 a.m. AT on March 13. Later that day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned Canadians to stay home and limited flights coming into the country.

One week later, the return flight landed in Moncton, N.B. With strict protocols in place at the airport, members of the group drove straight home to begin 14 days in self-isolation.

So far, everyone in the Forbes house is feeling healthy and hasn't developed any symptoms.

Adams said she understands why people who've travelled outside the province must self-isolate. Her grandfather has a lung condition, so most of her communication with him right now is through a door.

What about prom?

Now that she's home, her biggest worry is what happens for the rest of the school year.

She said she and her classmates don't know how they'll complete their coursework. She also bought a blue ball gown for prom.

"It brings a lot of fear to our class that all that we've worked for over these ... years is kind of just deteriorating before our eyes, the fact that we probably won't have a prom or get to walk across the stage or anything," Adams said. "It's kind of unfortunate to see really."

