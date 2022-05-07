Power restored to Parrsboro area after outage caused by vandalism

Vandalism at two substations caused a power outage in the Parrsboro area on Saturday morning, according to a news release from Nova Scotia Power.

Crews from the utility managed to restore power shortly before noon.

The outage lasted around two hours.

The outage affected a number of communities stretching from Advocate Harbour in the south to Leamington in the north.

The two-hour outage affected a number of communities in the Parrsboro area. (Nova Scotia Power)

Nova Scotia Power did not provide any details about the nature or extent of the vandalism.

CBC News has emailed the utility for more information and is awaiting a response.

MORE TOP STORIES