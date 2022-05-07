Power restored to Parrsboro area after outage caused by vandalism
Vandalism at two Nova Scotia Power substations caused a two-hour power outage in the Parrsoboro area Saturday morning.
Vandals struck 2 substations in area
Vandalism at two substations caused a power outage in the Parrsboro area on Saturday morning, according to a news release from Nova Scotia Power.
Crews from the utility managed to restore power shortly before noon.
The outage lasted around two hours.
The outage affected a number of communities stretching from Advocate Harbour in the south to Leamington in the north.
Nova Scotia Power did not provide any details about the nature or extent of the vandalism.
CBC News has emailed the utility for more information and is awaiting a response.
