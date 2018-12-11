Early-morning fire breaks out at Parrsboro tavern

An early-morning fire has damaged the only full-service, year-round restaurant in Parrsboro, N.S.

Fire broke out at Glooscap Tavern on Upper Main Street around 7 a.m. this morning, according to Troy Harrison, who manages the nearby Home Hardware.

He said he arrived at work just after 7 a.m. and noticed thick smoke billowing from the tavern, which is just down the road from his business.

Soon, he said, he started noticing flames that were more than four metres high.

"Not sure if the firemen may have opened the building up or if it just burnt through, and the flames started coming up the back corner of the roof and in no time it worked its way to the front of the roof," he said.

The Glooscap Tavern is located at 758 Upper Main Street. (Submitted by Mary-Lou Rutherford)

Harrison said there are no longer open flames visible, but the roof "is completely burnt off."

"I hate to say it but it looked to be a total loss, like there is no roof left on the building."

The Glooscap Tavern is the only full-service restaurant that operates in the small town during the winter.

"It'll certainly be a loss to the community until hopefully it gets rebuilt, and rebuilt soon," he said.

Harrison said about four fire trucks were on site, as was EHS, and that crews were still on scene at 9:30 a.m. dousing the building with water.

CBC News has reached out the Parrsboro Volunteer Fire Department but has not heard back.