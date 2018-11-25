Sometimes in rural Nova Scotia it can feel like two steps forward, one step back.

Such was the case recently for Cumberland County municipal Coun. Norman Rafuse as word got out the CIBC location in Parrsboro will close permanently next June.

Rafuse, who represents the area, said people in the community are disappointed.

"Folks are very upset," he said.

"Parrsboro is starting to look up and this is sort of a slap in the face from the big companies."

This notice was posted recently at the CIBC in Parrsboro. The bank will close in June. (Submitted)

Five people work at the Parrsboro location and a spokesperson for CIBC said the company would work with them on options available within the company.

Trish Tervit said in an email that more than 80 per cent of client transactions take place outside of a banking centre through online, mobile and telephone banking.

"As a result of this shift, we've made adjustments to our network that includes a small number of rural and urban banking centre closures."

The Main Street site will close for good on June 6, 2019, with operations being consolidated with the CIBC location in Springhill, about 45 kilometres away. The Parrsboro site first opened in 1874 as the Halifax Banking Company.

Bank officials will host a community information meeting about the changes on Feb. 21 at the Parrsboro legion.

Positive signs of growth

An added frustration for Rafuse is that after several challenging years for the area — which included Parrsboro giving up its status as a town and a major financial struggle to overhaul the local sewage treatment system — the community is experiencing a burst of new development, driven by a growing tourism industry and vibrant arts community.

In the last few months a new bakery and brewery have opened and several buildings along the main drag are being renovated and repurposed. Losing a bank "puts a cloud over the progress we've made," said Rafuse.

CIBC's departure will leave RBC as the last remaining bank in the community.