Parole revoked for 76-year-old sex offender facing new charges

The Parole Board of Canada has revoked the parole of a Dartmouth, N.S., man because he is facing new charges of sexual assault.

Richard Carl Nielson, 76, was arrested and charged last month with sexually assaulting a child he knows. He had been free on parole at the time of the alleged offence, which police said happened between June and September.

Nielsen was convicted in April 2019 on two charges of sexual interference and sentenced to three years in prison.

Court records show he abused two girls over a 10-year period, ending in 2012. He knew the girls and was in a position of trust and authority over them. He initially denied the offences but eventually admitted to them to avoid having the girls face the trauma of a trial.

In its decision to rescind his parole, the board noted Nielsen had also faced sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching charges which were later dismissed.

10-year-old girl

The board also had details of the latest allegations against Nielson in its decision.

The board said that in September, police were called to the guidance counsellor's office at a Halifax-area school where a 10-year-old child told them Nielson had made inappropriate advances towards her, including kissing her on the mouth.

The girl also told police that Nielson would show up in her yard and comment on her appearance. None of the latest allegations have been tested in court.

"During your post-suspension interview, you stated that you did not want to discuss the charges," the parole board wrote. "You did state that you were disappointed in yourself and that you had gotten yourself into difficulty."

Nielsen is due in court Friday to answer to charges, including two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and failing to comply with a prohibition order.

