Dartmouth man who robbed two seniors denied parole

A Dartmouth, N.S., man serving 7½ years in prison for robbery and assault convictions has been denied parole.

Paul Sponagle was sentenced in May 2018 after pleading guilty to robbing two 86-year-old women at a seniors home in Halifax.

At the time of his sentencing he was already serving time for assaulting two nurses at the Halifax Infirmary after one of them found him rummaging through her purse.

He had 45 prior convictions dating back to 1993.

After examining his case, the Parole Board of Canada concluded earlier this month that Sponagle presented a high risk of reoffending.

In denying his application the board cited his criminal past, a poor history of community supervision and poor judgment as a result of long-term drug use.