Parole conditions changed for former Halifax fugitive

Steven Douglas Skinner, who shot and killed a man in Halifax and then spent five years on the run in South America, is being allowed to move in with his girlfriend.

Skinner was released on day parole late last year, after serving two years of a six-year sentence for manslaughter. His conditions of day parole required him to return to a halfway house every night.

But now that he's successfully completed the six months of day parole, he's being allowed to live with his girlfriend under the same conditions that applied in the halfway house, including that he abstain from drugs and alcohol and avoid known criminals.

Skinner killed Stacey Adams in July 2011 after an argument with the man. An accomplice then helped him flee to Moncton, N.B., disposing of the gun and other items as they fled.

From Moncton, Skinner boarded a flight west, before making his way to South America. He was arrested in Venezuela in 2016 and was returned to Canada.

He was charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

MORE TOP STORIES