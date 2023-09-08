Parks Canada looking for coyote after cyclist attacked on Cabot Trail

Parks Canada says a cyclist was attacked by an aggressive coyote on the Cabot Trail north of Ingonish, N.S., on Wednesday.

The cyclist was pursued by the coyote while passing by and decided to get off their bike, according to a news release.

The cyclist was then bitten on the arm while trying to fend off the animal. The person was taken to hospital for treatment and later released.

Passing motorists stopped to help and tried to scare the coyote away, but it displayed aggressive behaviour and then eventually left the area, Parks Canada said.

A Parks Canada spokesperson says signs have been put up in the area warning visitors to be aware. The spokesperson said staff are looking for the coyote.

People in the area are being advised to be cautious around wildlife and to avoid walking or cycling in the area.

The incident happened near the Green Cove rest stop, which is a popular rocky outcrop on the Atlantic Ocean coastline.

Past coyote attacks

Coyote attacks are not uncommon in Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

In 2009, Toronto folk singer Taylor Mitchell was killed in an incident on the Skyline Trail, just off the Cabot Trail about 75 kilometres away from Green Cove.

The following year, a teenager was bitten by a coyote while camping at the public Broad Cove campground, which is about six kilometres from Green Cove.

Parks Canada is asking visitors to report coyote sightings in the park at 1-877-852-3100.

The agency is also offering safety tips for anyone who encounters a coyote:

Do not feed it or entice it to come closer.

Give it space.

Do not run away.

Make and maintain eye contact with the coyote.

Wave your arms and shout so you appear larger to the coyote (or blow your vehicle's horn if you are in it).

Do not crouch down as you will appear smaller to the coyote.

If it approaches you, yell and make yourself look big, or throw rocks or hard objects at it.

