Louisbourg pins economic development hopes on Parks Canada

People in Louisbourg, N.S., say they are excited about the potential for economic development if Parks Canada purchases the old town hall.

Cape Breton Regional Municipality is considering selling the Main Street office to Parks Canada.

The old town hall currently houses police and recreation staff, the port authority, a seasonal visitors' centre and a community space.

Parks Canada has about 20 administrative staff in old buildings in the woods near the Fortress of Louisbourg, and has long considered moving them into town.

Boost to local businesses

It also operates a separate visitor centre, where tourists buy passes to walk through the rebuilt 18th-century French fortress.

Coun. Amanda McDougall said moving administrative staff will help existing downtown businesses.

"The intent is to have administration of Parks Canada in the downtown core of Louisbourg, which will bring lots of people down, hopefully to use the restaurants and just bring a bit of vibrancy back," she said.

CBRM Coun. Amanda McDougall says it is hoped proceeds from the sale can be used to fund redevelopment of other facilities in Louisbourg. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

McDougall also said it is hoped proceeds from the sale can be used to fund redevelopment of the vacant school and maintenance of the railway museum.

The community group Synergy Louisbourg has been promoting a complete redevelopment of the waterfront, including moving Parks Canada operations there.

The group's chair, Dorothy Payne, said moving administrative staff onto Main Street would be a great start.

"We felt that it might be something that might mean a business could stay open year-round," she said.

Payne said businesses and community groups in the town of Louisbourg have long been concerned that visitors and Parks Canada staff drive right through town, often without stopping.

Stopping staff, tourists

Synergy Louisbourg's strategic plan envisions Parks Canada moving its administrative offices downtown and, eventually, moving its visitor centre to the waterfront.

"We were looking to turn that around and to bring Parks Canada into town, and we're ... very happy to hear that Parks Canada's intent, and the community and then the CBRM's intent, is to go ahead with that."

Payne said there is no indication when Parks Canada might move its visitor centre, but she said the federal agency continues to talk to the community about that possibility.

"The waterfront development is still alive and well," she said.

"It's been a long time, but we're still working on that and still planning to move forward with that."

Price not yet revealed

The municipality isn't saying yet how much Parks Canada is offering for the old town hall building, which is valued at $335,000.

Council is set to discuss the offer later today.

