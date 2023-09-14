Parks Canada kills third coyote in Cape Breton, ends search for more aggressive animals

Popular tourist spots have all been reopened in Cape Breton Highlands National Park after officials killed three aggressive coyotes over several days of trapping and patrols.

Parks Canada closed some trails, lookoffs and campgrounds north of Ingonish, N.S., after attacks on Provincial Route 30 — known as the Cabot Trail — last week.

Coyotes chased motorcycles on McKenzie Mountain on the west side of the park and a woman cycling near Green Cove on the east side was bitten by one.

In a news release on Thursday, Parks Canada said officials cannot be certain the dead coyotes are the same ones that were involved in those incidents, but they said the likelihood is high.

Parks Canada said they are finished looking for the animals responsible.

"Visitors can now resume their regular activities in these areas, but are asked as always to exercise caution and obey any posted signage," the agency said.

However, Parks Canada said later in an information bulletin that all public and backcountry campgrounds would temporarily close on Friday at noon in anticipation of Hurricane Lee.

The closure was expected to remain in place until conditions are deemed safe.

Last week, warning signs were posted at trail heads and on roadside sandwich boards alerting motorists to be on the lookout for aggressive coyotes.

Parks Canada said the decision to kill wild animals is not taken lightly, but attacking humans on bicycles or motorcycles is unusual and indicates an animal has lost its natural fear of humans.

"While this situation appears to be resolved, it is still important to report any sightings of aggressive coyotes to Parks Canada staff members," the agency said.

To report a sighting, people are asked to speak with a Parks Canada staff member or call 1-877-852-3100.

