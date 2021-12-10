Fortress of Louisbourg to add content about historical Black presence

Parks Canada is in the early stages of establishing a new exhibit that will tell the story of some of the slaves who lived at Fortress of Louisbourg in Cape Breton.

It is believed there were approximately 381 slaves at Louisbourg.

There will be a standalone interpretive centre where people can go to learn the important roles and stories of enslaved people in history.

Parks Canada is working closely with African Nova Scotian groups to expand the interpretation of enslavement at the fortress.

"Parks Canada is committed to working with partners and communities on how we tell those stories of the lives of the enslaved people, the important aspects of understanding how they contributed to the narrative of the Fortress of Louisbourg," Eddie Kennedy, the visitor experience manager at the Fortress of Louisbourg, told Information Morning Cape Breton.

Positive response

Although the initiative is just starting, Kennedy said there is a positive response from the community.

"We're at the very front end of this," he said.

He said other community groups and organizations will be part of the process "because we're very, very conscious of how we want to ensure that this project is going to be a community-led one, and that appropriate guidance is received before we really get too far into the project planning or implementation stages. "

A portrayal of Marie Marguerite Rose from the Fortress of Louisbourg National Historic Site in Nova Scotia. After being freed from slavery, Rose married a Mi'kmaw man and the pair owned and ran a local tavern in the 1700s. (Parks Canada)

The exhibit will follow the lives of some of the slaves where there is better documentation and research.

Marie Marguerite Rose, for example, was captured in Africa at the age of 19 and transported to Louisbourg. She was sold to a member of the colonial elite.

'It's a good thing Louisbourg is doing the exhibit'

Marie Marguerite Rose was eventually freed after 19 years. She married a Mi'kmaw man and opened a tavern in Louisbourg, becoming part of the colony's business community.

"An exhibit will be done of Marie Marguerite Rose," said Theresa Brewster, the chair of the Universal Negro Improvement Association's Glace Bay chapter. "It's a good thing Louisbourg is doing the exhibit and bringing out a lot about slavery.

"But the rest of the history is definitely not that nice. So although it may be painful to tell a story of what really happened, and about the slaves, it has to be told. And it's right to start with Marie Marguerite Rose."

Brewster said it's painful, but necessary, to confront the past.

"It's very sad to know that people don't realize that we did have so many slaves there and our ancestors went through so much."

The new exhibit could be up and running as early as 2023.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of.

