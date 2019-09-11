Tree clearing prompts parking restrictions for peninsular Halifax

Restrictions ranging from street closures to parking bans will begin Thursday in parts of peninsular Halifax to help with Dorian cleanup efforts.

Since the post-tropical storm with hurricane-strength winds worked its way through the region last Saturday, crews have been busy clearing up downed trees on residential streets — and officials at city hall say the work is far from over.

Prohibited parking signs will be in place and the municipality warns any vehicles impeding work will be towed. Some areas may have traffic personnel.

The restrictions will be in place until the work is done, which could take several days.

These are the affected areas:

1675 Oxford Street — Traffic control only.

6217 Pepperell Street — Closed to all but local traffic, no parking from Vernon to Preston streets.

6154 and 6151 Oakland Road — No parking from Beaufort to Belleview avenues.

Regina Terrace at Beaufort Avenue — Traffic control only.

926 Marlborough Avenue — Closed to all but local traffic, no parking from Roxton Road to Inglis Street.

916 to 922 Ivanhoe Street — Closed to all but local traffic, no parking from Lindola Place to Atlantic Street.

851 and 817 Ivanhoe Street — Traffic control only.

5921 Rogers Drive — No parking from Bower Road to the end of Rogers Drive.

619 Tower Road — Traffic control only.

570, 807 and 871 Young Avenue — Closed to all but local traffic, no parking from Atlantic Street to Harbourview Drive.

5747 Point Pleasant, in front and opposite — No parking between Tower Road and Young Avenue.

5274 Glebe Street — No parking from Mont Blanc Terrace to Barrington Street.

1736 Chestnut Street — Closed to all but local traffic, no parking from Cedar Street to Jubilee Road.

977 Young Avenue — Northbound traffic closed to all but local, no parking from Inglis to Atlantic streets.

