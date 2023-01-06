Illegal parking at Cape Breton Regional Hospital can now net hefty fines

Drivers who park illegally in the fire lanes at Cape Breton Regional Hospital can now be fined more fines of more than $400 for a third offence, Nova Scotia Health says.

The department issued a new release on Friday saying that security staff at the hospital "have been granted special constable status" by the municipality, enabling them to issue parking tickets.

In accordance with local bylaws, the fines will be $136 for a first offence, $236 for a second offence and $436 for a third offence, the release says. Vehicles can also be towed away at the owner's expense.

The move is designed "to clamp down on unauthorized parking in fire lanes surrounding the building," the department said, noting that the lanes are needed to ensure firefighters can respond to emergencies.

Visitors can still park under the canopy at the hospital's main entrance to pick up or drop off patients, the release said. But vehicles need to moved to the parking lot as soon as possible.

