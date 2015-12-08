Cost of parking tickets goes up in HRM

The fines for parking violations in downtown Dartmouth and peninsular Halifax have just gone up.

Halifax regional council gave final approval for the increases on Tuesday. The higher fines were endorsed by council in February, but linked to the installation of a new parking system that will see some traditional meters replaced with pay by plate stations.

Parking tickets will increase from $25 to $35. If the ticket is paid within seven days, the fine is $30, up from $20.

Coun. Waye Mason pointed out that not every street in a zone will get the pay by plate stations and asked that a list of the new stations be posted on the city's website.

Halifax also wants to increase the fines for parking in a fire lane, on a crosswalk or in an accessible parking space from $100 to $150. But the municipality is still waiting for the province to agree. Provincial officials have said changes to the motor vehicle regulations should be ready this fall.

MORE TOP STORIES