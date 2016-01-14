Free parking at IWK, Nova Scotia Health Authority sites to end

The free parking ride at the IWK Health Centre and all Nova Scotia Health Authority parking facilities is coming to an end.

Parking fees have been waived at these locations since March 20 amid COVID-19, but with the gradual reintroduction of health services, normal parking operations and fees will resume on June 1.

That's also the day when paid municipal parking and enforcement will resume in the Halifax area.

"We need to stay in line with the NSHA and HRM, but there will continue to be reduced rates for in-house patients and their families," said Nick Cox, an IWK spokesperson.

The NSHA also offers reduced rates for frequent visitors. According to a news release from the health authority, the parking lot at the Camp Hill Veterans Memorial Building in Halifax will continue to be open to staff only.

Health officials note that parking revenue helps pay for services and equipment.

What HRM is doing

Halifax's chief administrative officer, Jacques Dubé, said as health restrictions ease and businesses reopen, paid parking and enforcement must resume. But he added the city has implemented other parking changes to help struggling businesses.

"New, temporary 15-minute parking zones have been installed to facilitate pick up at restaurants and other businesses," he said.

All monthly municipal parking permits in the Halifax Regional Municipality will remain valid until customer service centres reopen.

